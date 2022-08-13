Broncos projected depth chart, fantasy football impact for 2022 NFL season

The Denver Broncos made some major moves in the offseason and will enter the 2022 season hoping to stand tall in the suddenly loaded AFC West. With a new regime and a new franchise quarterback in place, the team is hoping to at the very least end a six-year postseason drought.

Here’s a look at the depth chart for the 2022 Denver Broncos ahead of your fantasy football drafts.

Denver depth chart 2022

Quarterback

Russell Wilson Josh Johnson

Running back

Javonte Williams Melvin Gordon Mike Boone

Wide receiver

Courtland Sutton Jerry Jeudy K.J. Hamler Kendall Hinton Tyrie Cleveland Travis Fulgham

Tight end

Albert Okwuegbunam Greg Dulcich

Kicker

Brandon McManus

Biggest offseason changes

The franchise underwent dramatic changes across the board in the offseason. The first was hiring Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett as head coach to replace Vic Fangio. The second was trading for longtime Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, ending years of uncertainty at the position.

The hope in Denver is that these two major moves will raise the ceiling of the offense, which in turn would raise the fantasy value of the likes of Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, and company.

Biggest question marks for fantasy football

The biggest question for the entire offense will be how effective Wilson can be in his first year with the franchise. He produced decent numbers with Seattle last season and finished as QB16 in fantasy. With these weapons, there’s potential for him to creep closer to the top 10.

Another huge question will be the effectiveness of both Williams and Gordon as fantasy running backs. Both put up solid numbers even with the presence of the other back last year and it remains to be seen if one will elevate themselves over the other.