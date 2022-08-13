Bucs projected depth chart, fantasy football impact for 2022 NFL season

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers seemed to be on the verge of a rebuild this offseason until they weren’t. Quarterback Tom Brady had a cup of coffee with retirement before deciding just weeks later to run it back for one more season (alleged Dolphins takeover notwithstanding). With the GOAT now back at QB, a familiar face at head coach, and several weapons at the skill positions, the team is primed to make at least one more run at a Super Bowl.

Here’s a look at the depth chart for the 2022 Tampa Bay Buccaneers ahead of your fantasy football drafts.

Bucs depth chart 2022

Quarterback

Tom Brady Blaine Gabbert Kyle Trask

Running back

Leonard Fournette Rachaad White Ke’Shawn Vaughn

Wide receiver

Mike Evans Chris Godwin Julio Jones Russell Gage Tyler Johnson

Tight end

Cameron Brate Kyle Rudolph

Kicker

Ryan Succop

Biggest offseason changes

Outside of Brady’s retirement/unretirement, the biggest move came when head coach Bruce Arians retired and effectively handed the job to defensive coordinator Todd Bowles. It’s understood that he’ll be hands off in regards to the offense as OC Byron Leftwich and Brady will handle the gameplan.

After suffering through a slew of injuries and the Antonio Brown situation late in the season, the Bucs fortified their wide receiver depth by bringing in a pair of former Falcons in Jones and Gage. Meanwhile at tight end, Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement and that leaves Brate and veteran newcomer Rudolph to battle for the starting position.

Biggest question marks for fantasy football

The biggest question mark for the Bucs’ players from a fantasy standpoint is if they can stay healthy enough to reach their full potential.

So far in training camp, we’ve already seen All-Pro center Ryan Jensen go down with a knee injury while the likes of Gage and Evans have been nicked up at various points. And then there’s Godwin still working his way back from a season-ending ACL tear last year. Health is something fantasy managers will need to monitor with this team.