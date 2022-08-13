Chargers projected depth chart, fantasy football impact for 2022 NFL season

The Los Angeles Chargers were a few seconds and a questionable timeout call from tying the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 18 and making the playoffs last season. This year the expectations are high for third-year quarterback Justin Herbert and an offense that should be among the best in the League. The Chargers will look to get more productivity out of the tight end position and signed Gerald Everett to a $12 million contract to pair with 6-foot-8 red-zone threat Donald Parham.

Here’s a look at the depth chart for the 2022 Los Angeles Chargers ahead of your fantasy football drafts.

Chargers depth chart 2022

Quarterback

Justin Herbert Chase Daniel

Running back

Austin Ekeler Isaiah Spiller

Wide receiver

Keenan Allen Mike Williams Josh Palmer Jalen Guyton DeAndre Carter

Tight end

Gerald Everett Donald Parham Jr.

Kicker

Dustin Hopkins

Biggest offseason changes

Everett is coming off of his best season as a pro, catching 48 passes for 478 yards and four touchdowns with the Seattle Seahawks. If he continues to trend upward, Everett should get near the numbers Jared Cook provided for the Chargers last season. Donald Parham, who had 20 catches for 190 yards, will also be expected to take advantage of an increased role in the offense.

Biggest question marks for fantasy football

Is Ekeler the top running back in fantasy football? The former undrafted free agent had a massive season in 2021, rushing for 911 yards and 12 touchdowns, adding 70 catches for 647 yards and eight touchdowns. Ekeler’s major role in the passing game could continue to give him more fantasy value than running backs that will get more carries and gain more yards on the ground. Ekeler had 345.8 points in 16 games in a standard PPR league. The average of 21.6 points per game puts him among the top players in all of fantasy.