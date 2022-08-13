Chiefs projected depth chart, fantasy football impact for 2022 NFL season

The Kansas Chiefs head into the 2022 season with hopes of reclaiming their spot at the top of the AFC food chain. The last time we saw them in action, they faltered down the stretch of the AFC Championship Game and ultimately fell to the Cincinnati Bengals in overtime.

Patrick Mahomes will of course be leading the offense at quarterback but some of his personnel will look different with the departure of speedy weapon Tyreek Hill. Still, the Chiefs are posed to have once again have one of the top attacks in the league and that bodes well for prospective fantasy managers.

Here’s a look at the depth chart for the 2022 Kansas City Chiefs ahead of your fantasy football drafts.

Chiefs depth chart 2022

Quarterback

Patrick Mahomes Chad Henne

Running back

Clyde Edwards-Helaire Jerick McKinnon Isiah Pacheco Ronald Jones II

Wide receiver

JuJu Smith-Schuster Marquez Valdes-Scantling Mecole Hardman Skyy Moore Justin Watson

Tight end

Travis Kelce Blake Bell Noah Gray

Biggest offseason changes

The biggest offseason move came in March when the team dealt the aforementioned Hill to the Dolphins for a package of draft picks. The three-time All-Pro was Mahomes’ go-to weapon for the last four seasons and was a critical piece to their success. To supplement the loss, the team signed Pro Bowl wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster to a one-year deal, brought in former Packers pass-catcher Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and used a second-round pick on Western Michigan receiver Skyy Moore.

The team also added some running back depth by adding former Buccaneers tailback Ronald Jones II. Given the injuries of starter Clyde Edwards-Helaire for the past two seasons, it’s a good insurance policy to have him in the mix.

Biggest question marks for fantasy football

The obvious question is if the likes of Smith-Schuster, Valdes-Scantling, or Moore can emerge as a potential fantasy WR1 option with Mahomes throwing to them. It’s a tall order for any of them to match the production of Hill from previous seasons and one has to wonder if their values will be stunted by the star QB spreading around the wealth.

Another question is if CEH can stay healthy enough to warrant a spot in starting lineups. He has already missed 10 regular season games through his first two seasons as a pro and fantasy managers should use caution when potentially drafting him.