Colts projected depth chart, fantasy football impact for 2022 NFL season

The Colts looked almost certain to make the playoffs last season, as they headed into Week 18 needing to beat the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Colts were upset by the Jaguars ending their season. This offseason, the Colts wanted an upgrade at quarterback and traded away Carson Wentz and then went and traded for Matt Ryan. There is hope they have improved a bunch from last season.

It will be interesting to see how they look in live action, but they’re my favorite to win the AFC South this season. I’m extremely excited to see this offense with Matt Ryan and how much the passing game improves. A player to watch out for a breakout season is Michael Pittman.

Here’s a look at the depth chart for the 2022 Indianapolis Colts ahead of your fantasy football drafts.

Colts depth chart 2022

Quarterback

Matt Ryan Nick Foles

Running back

Jonathan Taylor Nyheim Hines Phillip Lindsay

Wide receiver

Michael Pittman Jr. Parris Campbell Alec Pierce Ashton Dulin Isaiah Ford Dezmon Patmon

Tight end

Mo Alie-Cox Kylen Granson Jelani Woods

Kicker

Rodrigo Blankenship

Biggest offseason changes

Trading away Carson Wentz and adding Ryan. Everybody knows how important it was for them and the Colts front office made it known they wanted to upgrade at the quarterback position. Since Andrew Luck has retired, the Colts have tried many different quarterbacks. I think Matt Ryan will be their best since Luck.

Biggest question marks for fantasy football

My biggest question mark is how well Ryan fits in with the offense. A big impact will be whether or not the Colts offensive line can protect Ryan. As Ryan is a proven quarterback in the NFL, the big question for the Colts offense this season will be whether or not they can protect Ryan.