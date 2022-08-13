Cowboys projected depth chart, fantasy football impact for 2022 NFL season

The Dallas Cowboys continued to make small transitions to their offense in 2021. Young players like wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and running back Tony Pollard began to emerge as their roles in the offense increased. Tight end Dalton Schultz made everyone forget about the retirement of Jason Witten and became one of Dak Prescott’s favorite targets, especially around the red zone. The 12-5 season was a success and included another NFC East title, but the playoffs proved to be Dallas’ downfall again, losing to the San Francisco 49ers in the Wild Card round.

Here’s a look at the depth chart for the 2022 Dallas Cowboys ahead of your fantasy football drafts.

Cowboys depth chart 2022

Quarterback

Dak Prescott Cooper Rush

Running back

Ezekiel Elliott Tony Pollard Rico Dowdle

Wide receiver

CeeDee Lamb Michael Gallup (PUP) Jalen Tolbert Noah Brown Simi Fehoko

Tight end

Dalton Schultz Jake Ferguson

Kicker

Lirim Hajrullahu Brett Maher

Biggest offseason changes

The Cowboys traded Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns and elevated CeeDee Lamb to the WR1 spot. Lamb, who had 79 catches for 1,102 yards and six touchdowns, will be heavily relied upon early in the season with Michael Gallup expected to miss some time as he continues to recover from a torn ACL. Free agent signing James Washington will also miss the start of the season with a fractured foot. This leaves rookie Jalen Tolbert, a third-round pick, with the opportunity to make an early impression in a starting role.

Biggest question marks for fantasy football

How will the Cowboys use Tony Pollard and Ezekiel Elliott in the backfield? Statistically speaking Pollard was the more productive runner, averaging 5.5 yards per carry to Elliott’s 4.2. Elliott still gets the goal line touchdowns and that showed in a 10-2 touchdown advantage. Take away the touchdowns and Elliott at 176.9 points (in a standard PPR league) to Pollard’s 145.6, but Pollard had 101 less touches. Pollard is working as a slot receiver in camp as well, presumably to get more touches.