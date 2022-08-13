Dolphins projected depth chart, fantasy football impact for 2022 NFL season

There are changes all around South Beach going into the 2022 season. Mike McDaniel replaces Brian Flores as the head coach, despite the latter going 10-6 and 9-8 in his final two seasons. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will have a lot of new faces in the backfield and the acquisition of Tyreek Hill from the Kansas City Chiefs will provide more opportunities to push the ball down the field. It’s playoffs-or-bust this year for Miami, putting a lot of pressure on McDaniel to win and Tagovailoa to produce.

Here’s a look at the depth chart for the 2022 Miami Dolphins ahead of your fantasy football drafts.

Dolphins depth chart 2022

Quarterback

Tua Tagovailoa Teddy Bridgewater

Running back

Chase Edmonds Raheem Mostert Sony Michel Myles Gaskin

Wide receiver

Tyreek Hill Jaylen Waddle Cedrick Wilson Trent Sherfield Lynn Bowden Jr. Preston Williams

Tight end

Mike Gesicki Durham Smythe

Kicker

Jason Sanders

Biggest offseason changes

Where do we start? The Dolphins changed the entire backfield bringing Raheem Mostert (San Francisco 49ers), Chase Edmonds (Arizona Cardinals) and Sony Michel (Los Angeles Rams) on free-agent contracts. All three backs provide opportunities to get involved in the passing game.

And then there’s the acquisition of Hill followed by a $120 million contract extension. The three-time All-Pro had 111 catches for 1,239 yards and nine touchdowns last season. He and Jaylen Waddle are an exciting speedy pass-catching duo that will be hunting for big plays.

Biggest question marks for fantasy football

How will the backfield sort itself out. McDaniel is most familiar with Mostert, who will be returning from a knee injury that kept him out for virtually the entire 2021 season. Michel seems like more of a third-down back these days, but he produced for the Rams last season in various roles. Edmonds has the highest upside, especially as a receiver. He will be the likely starter, but all three backs will have their moments. That will give fantasy owners a lot of hesitancy to start any one of them from week to week.