Panthers projected depth chart, fantasy football impact for 2022 NFL season

The Carolina Panthers were a mess in 2021 as a 5-12 record landed them at the bottom of the NFC South standings. Reports of locker room dissension and general ineptitude lingered into the offseason, making head coach Matt Rhule a prime hot seat candidate heading into the 2022 campaign.

The team will try to put together a surprise turnaround season and will do so with either Baker Mayfield or Sam Darnold at the helm as quarterback. The team also has All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey back in the mix after his 2021 campaign was cut short by an ankle injury.

Here’s a look at the depth chart for the 2022 Carolina Panthers ahead of your fantasy football drafts.

Panthers depth chart 2022

Quarterback

Baker Mayfield Sam Darnold Matt Corral

Running back

Christian McCaffrey D’Onta Foreman Chuba Hubbard

Wide receiver

D.J. Moore Robbie Anderson Terrace Marshall Jr. Rashard Higgins Brandon Zylstra C.J. Saunders

Tight end

Ian Thomas Tommy Tremble

Kicker

Zane Gonzalez

Biggest offseason changes

After months of speculation, the team made its biggest offseason acquisition in early July when trading for Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield. The former Heisman Trophy winner will get a fresh start after his relationship with the Browns quickly deteriorated and he’s currently competing with Sam Darnold for the starting role. The team also used a third-round pick on Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral to add depth to the room.

Biggest question marks for fantasy football

The biggest question mark is obviously who will win the QB battle between Mayfield and Darnold. From there, fantasy managers will have to determine if these two talented, but inconsistent signal callers will be worth stashing away on their respective rosters.

Another big question is whether or not McCaffrey will be worth a top pick in fantasy drafts. The All-Pro has had back-to-back seasons cut short by various injuries and it’s fair to ask if he’ll be the back we saw rack up over 1,000 rushing and receiving yards in 2019.