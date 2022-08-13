Raiders projected depth chart, fantasy football impact for 2022 NFL season

The Las Vegas Raiders enter a new era. Former New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels is getting his first shot at a head coaching gig with the Raiders. Along with McDaniels, Las Vegas has arguably the best wide receiver in the league as they traded for former Green Bay Packer Davante Adams.

This is going to be an interesting fantasy football year for the Raiders. They add Adams to a receiving corps that was led by Hunter Renfrow a season ago. Derek Carr has needed to take a step up to stay competitive in the tough AFC West, and the presence of Adams should allow that to happen.

Here’s a look at the depth chart for the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders ahead of your fantasy football drafts.

Raiders depth chart 2022

Quarterback

Derek Carr Jarrett Stidham

Running back

Josh Jacobs Brandon Bolden Zamir White Kenyan Drake

Wide receiver

Davante Adams Hunter Renfrow Mack Hollins Keelan Cole Demarcus Robinson

Tight end

Darren Waller Foster Moreau

Kicker

Daniel Carlson

Biggest offseason changes

Adams is the biggest offseason chance by far. Coming in second would be Las Vegas choosing to draft Georgia running back Zamir White in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. It wasn’t huge draft capital to draft a running back, but it could show a lack of long-term trust in Josh Jacobs. White has also looked good through the preseason, and if he keeps it up, could eat into Jacobs’ workload this season.

Biggest question marks for fantasy football

Adams is obviously going to get his targets, but can he and collegiate teammate Carr get on the same page early and consistently? I think that Adams is a good enough wideout that he will be able to elevate Carr’s game to the point where they are both fantasy relevant. That being said, it still has to come together in games against really tough opponents where Carr has gotten easily frustrated in the past.

The other question is how many players can have productive fantasy seasons in this offense. Is there anyone else if we assume Adams and tight end Darren Waller will be? Jacobs could if they give him the bulk of the carries, but there isn’t much suggesting that will happen. Fantasy All-Star Renfrow could be third in line for targets which would seriously knock his fantasy value from a season ago.