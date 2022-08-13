Rams projected depth chart, fantasy football impact for 2022 NFL season

Things couldn’t have went better for the Los Angeles Rams in 2021. The acquisition of Matthew Stafford and the mid-season acquisition of Odell Beckham Jr. made a good team even better and the Rams were the last team standing after the longest season in NFL history, winning Super Bowl LVI and proving that Stafford could get the job done on a good team. Now the Rams are ready to run it back, with only a few changes on the offense.

Here’s a look at the depth chart for the 2022 Los Angeles Rams ahead of your fantasy football drafts.

Rams depth chart 2022

Quarterback

Matthew Stafford John Wolford

Running back

Cam Akers Darrell Henderson Kyren Williams

Wide receiver

Cooper Kupp Allen Robinson Van Jefferson Tutu Atwell Ben Skowronek

Tight end

Tyler Higbee

Kicker

Matt Gay

Biggest offseason changes

Robinson replaces Odell Beckham Jr. as the WR2 and the former Pro Bowler should put up solid numbers lining up opposite Kupp and playing for a quarterback that can consistently get him the ball. Robinson had 1,000-yard seasons in 2019 and 2020 but struggled last year with the Chicago Bears as the team was going through a quarterback transition. He should be rejuvenated playing in Los Angeles.

Biggest question marks for fantasy football

The health of Cam Akers. The third-year running back missed most of 2021 recovering from a ruptured Achilles. He returned at the end of the season and got a lot of work in the playoffs. Akers was tentative and struggled a bit, averaging just 2.6 yards per carry and fumbling multiple times in the Divisional Playoff win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He did have a couple of big plays in the receiving game.