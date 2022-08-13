Saints projected depth chart, fantasy football impact for 2022 NFL season

For the first time since 2006 the New Orleans Saints will not have Sean Payton on the headset (well, outside of the bounty scandal in 2012....but never mind that). The 58-year-old coach decided to take a year off and presumably wait for the Dallas Cowboys to fire Mike McCarthy. He has been replaced by former defensive coordinator Dennis Allen. The Saints will have quarterback Jameis Winston and wide receiver Michael Thomas returning from injuries that derailed a promising start to the 2021 season. The offense has plenty of talent, but will it operate the same under longtime offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael without Payton as the guiding force?

Here’s a look at the depth chart for the 2022 New Orleans Saints ahead of your fantasy football drafts.

Saints depth chart 2022

Quarterback

Jameis Winston Andy Dalton Ian Book

Running back

Alvin Kamara Mark Ingram Dwayne Washington

Wide receiver

Michael Thomas Chris Olave Jarvis Landry Marquez Callaway Tre’Quan Smith Deonte Harty

Tight end

Adam Trautman Taysom Hill

Kicker

Wil Lutz

Biggest offseason changes

Payton’s departure signals the end of an era for Saints football. He led New Orleans to eight playoff appearances, six NFC South Division titles and a win in Super Bowl XLIV. Winston was taking well to Payton’s teachings before a torn ACL ended his season prematurely. Thomas has been gone for most of the past two seasons and expecting him to reach his amazing 2019 numbers (149 catches, 1,725 yards and nine touchdowns) is unlikely and unrealistic.

The Saints drafted Olave with the 11th pick in the 2022 Draft with the hopes that he will eventually take over the WR1 spot. Allen also ended Taysom Hill’s dream to play quarterback. He’ll be a tight end now, but I wouldn’t be surprised if there is a goal-line package or two created for him.

Biggest question marks for fantasy football

Winston remains one of the biggest enigmas in all of football. For years he was unleashed in an all-gas, no break, high-risk, high-reward offense with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He threw for a lot of yards (19,737) and touchdowns (121) over five seasons, but he had a lot of turnovers — 88 interceptions to be exact. Payton kept Winston contained last season and the quarterback responded with over 1,100 yards and 14 touchdowns to just three interceptions through six-plus games before his injury. How will Carmichael handle Winston? Will he let the quarterback go for it all or continue to preach safety, reminding him that Alvin Kamara is one of the best check-down options in the league?