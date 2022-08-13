Seahawks projected depth chart, fantasy football impact for 2022 NFL season

Over the years the Seattle Seahawks have slowly seen the pieces from their Super Bowl runs in the last decade leave the franchise. Well, none of those departures will sting more than quarterback Russell Wilson leaving for the Denver Broncos. It’s a new day in Seattle and head coach Pete Carroll will be in charge of a rebuild that he hopes can begin to take shape as the championship windows with the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers reach their apex.

Here’s a look at the depth chart for the 2022 Seattle Seahawks ahead of your fantasy football drafts.

Seahawks depth chart 2022

Quarterback

Geno Smith Drew Lock

Running back

Rashaad Penny Ken Walker III Travis Homer

Wide receiver

D.K. Metcalf Tyler Lockett Freddie Swain Cody Thompson Marquise Goodwin Dee Eskridge

Tight end

Noah Fant Will Dissly

Kicker

Jason Myers

Biggest offseason changes

It’s hard to argue against Wilson being the greatest quarterback in the history of the Seahawks franchise. Wilson threw for 37,059 yards and 292 touchdowns in 10 seasons with Seattle and led the Seahawks to a championship in Super Bowl XLVIII (and what should have been back-to-back championships, but we won’t mention Super Bowl XLIX). Despite his 5-foot-10 stature, Wilson proved to be mighty durable, missing just three games in his career.

The Seahawks will turn to either Geno Smith or Drew Lock in 2022. Smith played well enough in the three games he started last year, throwing for 702 yards and five touchdowns. The 10-year-pro is best known for getting his jaw broken by linebacker IK Enemkpali before the start of the 2015 season while both were members of the New York Jets. Smith started 29 games his first two seasons and only five since.

Biggest question marks for fantasy football

Whether it’s Smith or Lock, someone has to get the ball to D.K. Metcalf. The receivers are the real strength of the offseason with Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and Freddie Swain making a solid trio of pass catchers. There isn’t much for fantasy football players to get excited about with Seattle otherwise.