Steelers projected depth chart, fantasy football impact for 2022 NFL season

For the Pittsburgh Steelers, 2022 will mark the first time they will open the season without Ben Roethlisberger as QB1 in 18 years. Big Ben holds all the passing records in the organization and his replacement will have big shoes to fill. The Steelers remain consistent in leadership with Mike Tomlin running the show for his 16th season. Pittsburgh doesn’t do too many rebuilds and this season seems more like a transition than a full-on rebuild.

Here’s a look at the depth chart for the 2022 Pittsburgh Steelers ahead of your fantasy football drafts.

Steelers depth chart 2022

Quarterback

Mitch Trubisky Mason Rudolph Kenny Pickett

Running back

Najee Harris Benny Snell Anthony McFarland Jr.

Wide receiver

Diontae Johnson Chase Claypool George Pickens Calvin Austin Miles Boykin Anthony Miller

Tight end

Pat Freiermuth Zach Gentry

Kicker

Chris Boswell

Biggest offseason changes

Trubisky spent a year with the Buffalo Bills to wipe the stink of being a Chicago Bears quarterback off of him. Now he’ll get the first crack at replacing Roethlisberger. Trubisky didn’t play poorly with the Bears, but he was often unremarkable. That isn’t all his fault, of course, and the Bears didn’t always do a great job of helping him along. The general belief around the NFL is that Trubisky is a better quarterback prospect than what he’s shown so far and in the right opportunity he could thrive. We’ll see.

Waiting in the wings is rookie Kenny Pickett. The Steelers selected him in the first round and eventually he’ll get his opportunity. Maybe it will come in 2022, but more likely it will be 2023.

Biggest question marks for fantasy football

Is Najee Harris a top fantasy back? The numbers lean in that direction, he rushed for 1,200 yards and seven touchdowns, which is very solid, but the 74 receptions (467 yards, three touchdowns) is what gives Harris high value in most leagues. Was the high reception total a product of Roethlisberger’s inability to push the ball down the field, or just Harris being a reliable option out of the backfield. Probably a little of both. 74 catches seems a little high this season, but I wouldn’t be surprised if Harris got more yards and big plays in the receiving game.