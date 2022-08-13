Texans projected depth chart, fantasy football impact for 2022 NFL season

The Houston Texans are in a completely new era as a franchise that will go in with Lovie Smith in his return to NFL head coaching, and Deshaun Watson is no longer on the roster. The Texans are coming off a season where they won just four games for the second consecutive year and fired David Culley after just one season. The Texans will see what they have with second-year quarterback Davis Mills, who has a golden opportunity to prove himself at the NFL level.

The Texans also bolstered their running back room by signing Marlon Mack and selecting Dameon Pierce in the draft. Wide receiver John Metchie III was selected in the first round this spring, but he was diagnosed with leukemia prior to training camp and appears likely to miss the season.

Here’s a look at the depth chart for the 2022 Houston Texans ahead of your fantasy football drafts.

Texans depth chart 2022

Quarterback

Davis Mills Kyle Allen

Running back

Marlon Mark Dameon Pierce Rex Burkhead

Wide receiver

Brandin Cooks Nico Collins Chris Moore Chris Conley Phillip Dorsett

Tight end

Pharaoh Brown Brevin Jordan

Kicker

Ka’imi Fairbairn

Biggest offseason changes

The biggest news of the NFL offseason is the Deshaun Watson mess, and the Texans sent him to the Cleveland Browns for a significant return. Mack signed a one-year deal after spending five seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, and the Texans further bolstered their backfield with Dameon Pierce out of Florida in the fourth round. They re-signed Chris Conley and tried to add more weapons for Davis Mills with Metchie, who is continuing his recovery.

Biggest question marks for fantasy football

One of the biggest question marks for plenty of NFL rosters is how the offense will divvy up the touches in the backfield. Mack and Pierce will certainly have roles, but Rex Burkhead is hanging around and will likely see a decent amount of touches. With this much uncertainty, there is not a ton of value on any single member of this backfield heading into your fantasy draft. Brandin Cooks will be useful for fantasy football managers but with Metchie out, it will be interesting to see if Nico Collins can develop into a reliable contributor as a No. 2 wideout.