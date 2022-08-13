Vikings projected depth chart, fantasy football impact for 2022 NFL season

The Mike Zimmer era for the Minnesota Vikings has ended after nine seasons. During his tenure, he won the NFC North only twice. As the division gets increasingly competitive, the Vikings moved to bring in Kevin O’Connell as the team's new head coach. The franchise hopes this move can spark some momentum with relatively the same cast of characters from a year ago.

Kirk Cousins returns as the quarterback with Dalvin Cook, Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen in tow. He is slated to get tight end Irv Smith Jr. back, who missed the entirety of the 2021 NFL season with a torn MCL. Other than that, there aren’t too many fantasy-relevant changes for Minnesota.

Here’s a look at the depth chart for the 2022 Minnesota Vikings ahead of your fantasy football drafts.

Vikings depth chart 2022

Quarterback

Kirk Cousins Sean Mannion

Running back

Dalvin Cook Alexander Mattison Kene Nwangwu

Wide receiver

Justin Jefferson Adam Thielen K.J. Osborn Bisi Johnson Ihmir Smith-Marsette

Tight end

Irv Smith Jr. Johnny Mundt

Kicker

Greg Joseph

Biggest offseason changes

Besides bringing in a new head coach, the biggest change is hopefully getting Smith Jr. active and healthy. Minnesota drafted North Carolina running back Ty Chandler in the fifth round of the NFL Draft, but he slots in as the fourth running back on the depth chart in the preseason.

Biggest question marks for fantasy football

The Vikings' offense is in good shape, and we are familiar with the cast of characters that will be playing weekly. The questions for Minnesota stem from results. Can Justin Jefferson take another step forward and be a top wideout in the league? Will Adam Thielen finally experience a touchdown regression? Can Dalvin Cook stay healthy?