Commanders projected depth chart, fantasy football impact for 2022 NFL season

The Washington Commanders head into the 2022 NFL season with several interesting changes, but none is bigger than the one at quarterback. Carson Wentz comes in hoping to prove he can return to MVP-level play with a supporting cast capable of creating explosive moments regularly.

Here’s a look at the depth chart for the 2022 Washington Commanders ahead of your fantasy football drafts.

Commanders depth chart 2022

Quarterback

Carson Wentz Taylor Heinicke Sam Howell

Running back

Antonio Gibson J.D. McKissic Brian Robinson

Wide receiver

Terry McLaurin Jahan Dotson Curtis Samuel Dyami Brown Cam Sims

Tight end

Logan Thomas (PUP) John Bates

Kicker

Joey Slye

Biggest offseason changes

Wentz coming in at quarterback has shifted the outlook for this team. The Commanders also rebranded this offseason, so this marks a new era for the franchise as a whole. There’s a lot of smoke off the field, but Washington is hopeful to get to the playoffs this season.

Biggest question marks for fantasy football

Who takes over as the No. 2 wide receiver behind Terry McLaurin? The Ohio State product signed a big contract this offseason and is entrenched as the top pass-catcher in this offense. Dyami Brown and Jahan Dotson are candidates to take over, and whoever does could ultimately be the difference in fantasy football matchups near the end of the season.