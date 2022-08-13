 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch Serie A on TV and via live stream for Matchday 1

If you’re struggling to find viewing options for Serie A, we’ve got you squared away. We break down what to look for in Matchday 1.

By Chinmay Vaidya

Serie A action for the 2022-23 season begins Saturday, August 13 with four games. That Saturday will be the first day all five major European soccer leagues will be playing this season. Two of the newly promoted teams, Monza and Lecce, will be on display Saturday.

If you’re looking for Serie A on TV in the US, you may be able to find a few select matches here and there across CBS Sports channels, but where you’ll really find the bulk of them is on their streaming service Paramount+. They show a huge amount of soccer, with UEFA Champions League, Europa League, NWSL, and plenty more in addition to Serie A coverage. If you’re not already signed up for their service, they offer reasonable prices with plans starting at $4.99 per month with a free trial option included as well.

There’s no major showdown on Matchday 1, as all the big clubs are going up against seemingly minor opponents. Monza gets a relatively soft landing spot to open Serie A play against Torino, and this experienced group could spring a surprise this year. That’ll be the match to watch.

Serie A Matchday 1 schedule

Saturday, August 13

Sampdoria vs. Atalanta, 12:30 p.m. ET

AC Milan vs. Udinese, 12:30 p.m. ET

Monza vs. Torino, 2:45 p.m. ET

Lecce vs. Inter Milan, 2:45 p.m. ET

Sunday, August 14

Fiorentina vs. Cremonese, 12:30 p.m. ET

Lazio vs. Bologna, 12:30 p.m. ET

Spezia vs. Empoli, 2:45 p.m. ET

Salernitana vs. AS Roma, 2:45 p.m. ET

Monday, August 15

Verona vs. Napoli, 12:30 p.m. ET

Juventus vs. Sassuolo, 2:45 p.m. ET

