How to watch NASCAR qualifying for Worldwide Express 250 truck race via live online stream

NASCAR’s Truck Series is heading to Richmond, Virginia for the first time this season. The Richmond Raceway will host the Worldwide Express 250 on Saturday, August 13. The race itself will start at 8 p.m. ET, with qualifying running at 3:30 p.m. ET. Both qualifying and the race

The Richmond Raceway will utilize two-lap qualifying on Saturday. There will be a 20-minute warm-up/practice session for all trucks. Then there will be a two-lap qualifier run by each truck individually. The driver's qualifying time will be the fastest between the two laps, with the fastest driver awarded the pole position.

How to watch qualifying for the Worldwide Express 250

Date: Saturday, August 13

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the race on Saturday, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live or using the Fox Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.