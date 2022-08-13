How to watch NASCAR qualifying for Worldwide Express 250 truck race via live online stream

NASCAR’s Truck Series is heading to Richmond, Virginia for the first time this season. The Richmond Raceway will host the Worldwide Express 250 on Saturday, August 13. The race itself will start at 8 p.m. ET, with qualifying running at 3:30 p.m. ET. Both qualifying and the race
The Richmond Raceway will utilize two-lap qualifying on Saturday. There will be a 20-minute warm-up/practice session for all trucks. Then there will be a two-lap qualifier run by each truck individually. The driver's qualifying time will be the fastest between the two laps, with the fastest driver awarded the pole position.
How to watch qualifying for the Worldwide Express 250
Date: Saturday, August 13
Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App
If you aren’t around a TV to watch the race on Saturday, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live or using the Fox Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.
Worldwide Express 250 Entry List
|Pos.
|Driver
|Truck #
|Pos.
|Driver
|Truck #
|1
|Hailie Deegan
|1
|2
|Kaz Grala
|2
|3
|John Hunter Nemechek
|4
|4
|Tyler Hill
|5
|5
|Norm Benning
|6
|6
|Rajah Caruth
|7
|7
|Blaine Perkins
|9
|8
|Spencer Boyd
|12
|9
|Trey Hutchens
|14
|10
|Tanner Gray
|15
|11
|Tyler Ankrum
|16
|12
|Taylor Gray
|17
|13
|Chandler Smith
|18
|14
|Derek Kraus
|19
|15
|Joey Gase
|20
|16
|Austin Wayne Self
|22
|17
|Grant Enfinger
|23
|18
|Jack Wood
|24
|19
|Matt DiBenedetto
|25
|20
|Kaden Honeycutt
|30
|21
|Bret Holmes
|32
|22
|Nick Leitz
|33
|23
|Jake Garcia
|35
|24
|Zane Smith
|38
|25
|Dean Thompson
|40
|26
|Carson Hocevar
|42
|27
|Josh Reaume
|43
|28
|Chad Chastain
|44
|29
|Lawless Alan
|45
|30
|Brennan Poole
|46
|31
|Corey Heim
|51
|32
|Stewart Friesen
|52
|33
|Timmy Hill
|56
|34
|Chase Purdy
|61
|35
|Layne Riggs
|62
|36
|Ty Majeski
|66
|37
|Matt Crafton
|88
|38
|Justin S. Carroll
|90
|39
|Colby Howard
|91
|40
|Mason Maggio
|96
|41
|Christian Eckes
|98
|42
|Ben Rhodes
|99