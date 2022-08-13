 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How to watch NASCAR qualifying for Worldwide Express 250 truck race via live online stream

We go over how you can watch NASCAR’s Worldwide Express 250 qualifying on Saturday, August 13 at Richmond Raceway.

By TeddyRicketson
Carson Hocevar, driver of the #42 Premier Security Solutions Chevrolet, and Grant Enfinger, driver of the #23 Champion Power Equipment Chevrolet, race during the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series TSport 200 at Indianapolis Raceway Park on July 29, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images

NASCAR’s Truck Series is heading to Richmond, Virginia for the first time this season. The Richmond Raceway will host the Worldwide Express 250 on Saturday, August 13. The race itself will start at 8 p.m. ET, with qualifying running at 3:30 p.m. ET. Both qualifying and the race

The Richmond Raceway will utilize two-lap qualifying on Saturday. There will be a 20-minute warm-up/practice session for all trucks. Then there will be a two-lap qualifier run by each truck individually. The driver's qualifying time will be the fastest between the two laps, with the fastest driver awarded the pole position.

How to watch qualifying for the Worldwide Express 250

Date: Saturday, August 13
Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the race on Saturday, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live or using the Fox Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

Worldwide Express 250 Entry List

Pos. Driver Truck #
Pos. Driver Truck #
1 Hailie Deegan 1
2 Kaz Grala 2
3 John Hunter Nemechek 4
4 Tyler Hill 5
5 Norm Benning 6
6 Rajah Caruth 7
7 Blaine Perkins 9
8 Spencer Boyd 12
9 Trey Hutchens 14
10 Tanner Gray 15
11 Tyler Ankrum 16
12 Taylor Gray 17
13 Chandler Smith 18
14 Derek Kraus 19
15 Joey Gase 20
16 Austin Wayne Self 22
17 Grant Enfinger 23
18 Jack Wood 24
19 Matt DiBenedetto 25
20 Kaden Honeycutt 30
21 Bret Holmes 32
22 Nick Leitz 33
23 Jake Garcia 35
24 Zane Smith 38
25 Dean Thompson 40
26 Carson Hocevar 42
27 Josh Reaume 43
28 Chad Chastain 44
29 Lawless Alan 45
30 Brennan Poole 46
31 Corey Heim 51
32 Stewart Friesen 52
33 Timmy Hill 56
34 Chase Purdy 61
35 Layne Riggs 62
36 Ty Majeski 66
37 Matt Crafton 88
38 Justin S. Carroll 90
39 Colby Howard 91
40 Mason Maggio 96
41 Christian Eckes 98
42 Ben Rhodes 99

More From DraftKings Nation