NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup set for Worldwide Express 250 Truck race

NASCAR’s Camping World Truck Series will run the 2022 Worldwide Express 250 on Saturday, August 13. The Richmond Raceway in Richmond, Virginia will host the race for the first time ever in August. The race will occur on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET, with qualifying taking place earlier in the afternoon at 3:30 p.m. ET. Both qualifying and the race itself will air on FS1.

The Richmond Raceway will utilize two-lap qualifying. There will be a 20-minute warm-up/practice session for each driver. Then, each driver will run a single-truck, two-lap qualifier. The fastest time from the two laps will be considered, and the fastest driver will be awarded the pole position for Saturday night’s race.

John Hunter Nemechek won this race last year in 2:25:58. He enters as the favorite with +300 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Nemechek is followed by Zane Smith (+400), Carson Hocevar (+600), Corey Heim (+700) and Chandler Smith (+700) as the drivers with the best odds to win.

Here is the full field for Saturday’s Worldwide Express 250 truck race. We’ll update this with results until the pole position and full starting lineup are determined.