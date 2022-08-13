 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup set for Worldwide Express 250 Truck race

We break down all of the updates as the starting lineup is set at Saturday’s qualifying event.

TeddyRicketson
Dean Thompson, driver of the #40 Worldwide Express Chevrolet, spins after an on-track incident during the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series TSport 200 at Indianapolis Raceway Park on July 29, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images

NASCAR’s Camping World Truck Series will run the 2022 Worldwide Express 250 on Saturday, August 13. The Richmond Raceway in Richmond, Virginia will host the race for the first time ever in August. The race will occur on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET, with qualifying taking place earlier in the afternoon at 3:30 p.m. ET. Both qualifying and the race itself will air on FS1.

The Richmond Raceway will utilize two-lap qualifying. There will be a 20-minute warm-up/practice session for each driver. Then, each driver will run a single-truck, two-lap qualifier. The fastest time from the two laps will be considered, and the fastest driver will be awarded the pole position for Saturday night’s race.

John Hunter Nemechek won this race last year in 2:25:58. He enters as the favorite with +300 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Nemechek is followed by Zane Smith (+400), Carson Hocevar (+600), Corey Heim (+700) and Chandler Smith (+700) as the drivers with the best odds to win.

Here is the full field for Saturday’s Worldwide Express 250 truck race. We’ll update this with results until the pole position and full starting lineup are determined.

Worldwide Express 250 Starting Lineup

Pos. Driver Truck # Time
1 Rajah Caruth 7 23.269
2 Bret Holmes 32 23.44
3 Tyler Hill 5 23.551
4 Chad Chastain 44 23.579
5 Brennan Poole 46 23.702
6 Justin S. Carroll 90 23.812
7 Nick Leitz 33 23.825
8 Trey Hutchens 14 23.898
9 Josh Reaume 43 24.023
10 Mason Maggio 96 24.256
11 Norm Benning 6 25.49
12 Austin Wayne Self 22 TBD
13 Ben Rhodes 99 TBD
14 Blaine Perkins 9 TBD
15 Carson Hocevar 42 TBD
16 Chandler Smith 18 TBD
17 Chase Purdy 61 TBD
18 Christian Eckes 98 TBD
19 Colby Howard 91 TBD
20 Corey Heim 51 TBD
21 Dean Thompson 40 TBD
22 Derek Kraus 19 TBD
23 Grant Enfinger 23 TBD
24 Hailie Deegan 1 TBD
25 Jack Wood 24 TBD
26 Jake Garcia 35 TBD
27 Joey Gase 20 TBD
28 John Hunter Nemechek 4 TBD
29 Kaden Honeycutt 30 TBD
30 Kaz Grala 2 TBD
31 Lawless Alan 45 TBD
32 Layne Riggs 62 TBD
33 Matt Crafton 88 TBD
34 Matt DiBenedetto 25 TBD
35 Spencer Boyd 12 TBD
36 Stewart Friesen 52 TBD
37 Tanner Gray 15 TBD
38 Taylor Gray 17 TBD
39 Timmy Hill 56 TBD
40 Ty Majeski 66 TBD
41 Tyler Ankrum 16 TBD
42 Zane Smith 38 TBD

