How to watch the Worldwide Express 250 Truck race online, via live stream

We go over how you can watch the Worldwide Express 250 of the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at Richmond Raceway.

By TeddyRicketson
Ty Majeski, driver of the #66 Road Ranger Toyota, exits pit road during the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series TSport 200 at Indianapolis Raceway Park on July 29, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images

NASCAR is in Richmond, Virginia this weekend for its events. The Richmond Raceway will host the Camping World Truck Series on Saturday, August 13 with the 2022 Worldwide Express 250. The race will begin at 8 p.m. ET and will air on FS1. John Hunter Nemechek won last year’s race with a time of 2:25:58. This is the 18th race of the season with only six to go.

Nemechek enters with the best odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +300. He is followed by Zane Smith (+400), Carson Hocevar (+600), Corey Heim (+700) and Chandler Smith (+700) as the drivers with the best odds to win the 2022 WorldWide Express 250.

How to watch the Worldwide Express 250

Date: Saturday, August 13
Time: 8 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App

Live streaming the Worldwide Express 250 on Fox Sports Live will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the Fox Sports App, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

