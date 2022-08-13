Paris Saint-Germain vs. Montpellier: Picks, predictions, how to watch Ligue 1 match

Ligue 1 action continues Saturday for Paris Saint-Germain in Matchday 2, with the French powerhouse club looking to continue dominating the domestic circuit. PSG will take on Montpellier looking to replicate their 5-0 win from Matchday 1 over Clermont Foot. Here’s everything you need to know about this match, including odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Paris Saint-Germain v. Montpellier

Date: Saturday, August 13

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: beIN Sports

Live stream: Fanatiz, fubo TV

Odds, picks & predictions

Paris Saint-Germain: -1000

Draw: +1100

Montpellier: +1900

Moneyline pick: PSG -1000

There’s going to be no true payout for taking PSG on the moneyline, so you are better off taking this juggernaut on a spread pick. PSG has won four the last five matches against Montpellier, with each victory coming by at least two goals. There was a draw in there but that’s unlikely to happen Saturday.

