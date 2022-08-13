 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Arsenal vs. Leicester City: Picks, predictions, how to watch Premier League match

We go over everything you need to know for Arsenal vs. Leicester City on Matchday 2.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Crystal Palace v Arsenal FC - Premier League
Gabriel Martinelli celebrates scoring the 1st Arsenal goal with Gabriel, Thomas Partey, Oleksandr Zinchenko and William Saliba during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Arsenal FC at Selhurst Park on August 05, 2022 in London, England.
Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Matchday 2 in the Premier League kicks off with Arsenal taking on Leicester City Saturday morning. The Gunners are looking for back-to-back wins, while Leicester looks to bounce back from a draw in the opening match against Brentford. Here’s everything you need to know for this showdown, including odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Arsenal v. Leicester City

Date: Saturday, August 13
Time: 10 a.m. ET
TV channel: N/A
Live stream: Peacock

Odds, picks & predictions

Arsenal: -185
Draw: +340
Leicester City: +500

Moneyline pick: Arsenal -185

Arsenal has won the last three meetings between these clubs and each win has come by exactly two goals. There’s going to be some desperation here from Leicester after a tough draw, but the Gunners are the better side and should get through in this one.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.

