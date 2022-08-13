Arsenal vs. Leicester City: Picks, predictions, how to watch Premier League match

Matchday 2 in the Premier League kicks off with Arsenal taking on Leicester City Saturday morning. The Gunners are looking for back-to-back wins, while Leicester looks to bounce back from a draw in the opening match against Brentford. Here’s everything you need to know for this showdown, including odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Arsenal v. Leicester City

Date: Saturday, August 13

Time: 10 a.m. ET

TV channel: N/A

Live stream: Peacock

Odds, picks & predictions

Arsenal: -185

Draw: +340

Leicester City: +500

Moneyline pick: Arsenal -185

Arsenal has won the last three meetings between these clubs and each win has come by exactly two goals. There’s going to be some desperation here from Leicester after a tough draw, but the Gunners are the better side and should get through in this one.

