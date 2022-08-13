Barcelona vs. Rayo Vallecano: Picks, predictions, how to watch La Liga match

The chase for the 2022-23 La Liga title begins for Barcelona when the Catalan giants square off against Rayo Vallecano on Matchday 1. Barcelona has had a busy transfer window and will look to start off the new campaign in style. Here’s a look at everything you need to know for the match, along with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Barcelona v. Rayo Vallecano

Date: Saturday, August 13

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: ABC

Live stream: ESPN+

Odds, picks & predictions

Barcelona: -500

Draw: +550

Rayo Vallecano: +1100

Moneyline pick: Barcelona -500

There’s not a lot of value here but Barcelona is clearly the superior team on paper and should get off to a flying start in league play. You can likely parlay this with other results or attempt to drop the line a bit by going with a spread pick but taking Barcelona is the easy decision in this contest.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.