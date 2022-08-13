 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Barcelona vs. Rayo Vallecano: Picks, predictions, how to watch La Liga match

We go over everything you need to know for Barcelona vs. Rayo Vallecano on Matchday 1.

By Chinmay Vaidya
FC Barcelona v Pumas UNAM - Joan Gamper Trophy
Robert Lewandowski of FC Barcelona looks on during the Joan Gamper Trophy match between FC Barcelona and Pumas UNAM at Camp Nou on August 07, 2022 in Barcelona, Spain.
The chase for the 2022-23 La Liga title begins for Barcelona when the Catalan giants square off against Rayo Vallecano on Matchday 1. Barcelona has had a busy transfer window and will look to start off the new campaign in style. Here’s a look at everything you need to know for the match, along with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Barcelona v. Rayo Vallecano

Date: Saturday, August 13
Time: 3 p.m. ET
TV channel: ABC
Live stream: ESPN+

Odds, picks & predictions

Barcelona: -500
Draw: +550
Rayo Vallecano: +1100

Moneyline pick: Barcelona -500

There’s not a lot of value here but Barcelona is clearly the superior team on paper and should get off to a flying start in league play. You can likely parlay this with other results or attempt to drop the line a bit by going with a spread pick but taking Barcelona is the easy decision in this contest.

