Premier League DFS targets, values for Matchday 2

It’s Matchday 2 in the Premier League and that means another DFS lineup to set on DraftKings. Here’s a look at some of the top players available for Matchday 2, along with some value plays to round out your lineup.

Top Players

Erling Haaland, MCI vs. BOU ($11,000) — It couldn’t have been a better start in the Premier League for Haaland, who tallied two goals in his debut for 28.4 DKFP. Look for him to keep things going against an overmatched Bournemouth squad.

Kevin De Bruyne, MCI vs. BOU ($10,000) — De Bruyne had just one assist on a beautiful through ball to Haaland in the opener, but the midfielder is more likely to be a consistent fantasy producer with his involvement in City’s setup. Look for him to turn in another solid performance this weekend.

James Maddison, LEI vs. ARS ($9,500) — Maddison is becoming more involved in Leicester’s attack, finishing with six shots in the opening match. He tallied an assist as well and should be able to continue being dangerous against a suspect Arsenal defense.

Value Players

Kieran Trippier, NEW vs. BHA ($6,200) — Trippier remains one of the most versatile players in the Premier League, and his status as Newcastle’s corner kick specialist means he’s always in line for assists. Look for him to maintain his strong fantasy play against Brighton.

Oleksandr Zinchenko, ARS vs. LEI ($6,000) — Like Trippier, Zinchenko has proven he can be useful in all aspects of the game. He’s going to be able to log fantasy points in several areas and comes in at a solid price point.

Aleksandar Mitrovic, FUL vs. WOL ($7,700) — Relative to the top forwards, Mitrovic is a value play at this price point. His two goals in the draw against Liverpool netted him 30.2 DKFP, and Fulham is going to continue relying on him for scoring. Wolves gave up two goals to Leeds last weekend and are suspect at the back, meaning more chances for Mitrovic to find the back of the net.