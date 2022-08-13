How to watch Premier League soccer on TV and via live stream for Matchday 2

It’s Matchday 2 in the Premier League and we’ve got some big matches on tap, including Chelsea taking on Tottenham. Both clubs got wins on Matchday 1 and will look to make the first statement of intent in this season.

EPL games are usually easy to find on TV, and this season is no exception. You can find most games live on TV on NBCSN and Universo or Telemundo, but you can also stream nearly every game on Peacock, NBC’s exclusive streaming service. Some matches will also be shown on the USA Network on TV, as well as streaming on fubo TV, Sling TV, and Hulu + Live TV as well.

We’ve mentioned Chelsea-Tottenham as the headliner, but Arsenal-Leicester City is another nice contest. The Gunners took a win on Matchday 1, while Leicester will attempt to bounce back from a 2-2 draw against Brentford. Elsewhere, Liverpool and Crystal Palace will both attempt to get their first win of the season when they square off Monday.

EPL Matchday 2 schedule

Saturday, August 13

Aston Villa vs. Everton - 7:30 a.m. ET - USA

Southampton vs. Leeds United - 10 a.m. ET - Peacock

Arsenal vs. Leicester City - 10 a.m. ET - Peacock

Brighton vs. Newcastle - 10 a.m. ET - Peacock

Manchester City vs. Bournemouth - 10 a.m. ET - USA

Wolverhampton vs. Fulham - 10 a.m. ET - Peacock

Brentford vs. Manchester United - 12:30 p.m. ET - NBC

Sunday, August 14

Nottingham Forest vs. West Ham United - 9 a.m. ET - USA

Chelsea vs. Tottenham - 11:30 a.m. ET - USA

Monday, August 15

Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace - 3 p.m. ET - USA