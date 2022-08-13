Who won NASCAR’s Federated Auto Parts 400 race last year?

The NASCAR Cup Series returned to the Richmond Raceway in Richmond, Virginia for the second time this season. The 2022 Federated Auto Parts 400 will take place on Sunday, August 14. The race will begin at 3 p.m. ET and will air on USA.

Martin Truex Jr. has recently succeeded at this race, winning it in two of the last three years. He won in 2019 at a time of 2:57:27 and followed it up with a 3:03:06 victory in 2021. Brad Keselowski’s victory was sandwiched right in the middle as he won in 2:56:42 in 2020. This year’s race should last right at 3 hours.

Truex Jr. is tied with Denny Hamlin for the best odds to win this year's race. They are installed at +600 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Kyle Busch (+700), Christopher Bell (+800) and Chase Elliott (+900) follow closely behind as the drivers with the best odds to win the 2022 Federated Auto Parts 400. Hamlin was the last driver to snag back-to-back victories back in 2009 and 2010.