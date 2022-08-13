 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Who won NASCAR’s Federated Auto Parts 400 race last year?

Before the green flag drops at the 2022 Federated Auto Parts 400 this Sunday, we look back at least year’s winner.

By TeddyRicketson
Ryan Blaney, driver of the #12 Menards/Richmond Water Heaters Ford, Cole Custer, driver of the #41 HaasTooling.com Ford, and BJ McLeod, driver of the #78 Surface Sunscreen/MaintenanceSupplies.com Ford, race during the NASCAR Cup Series Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway on April 03, 2022 in Richmond, Virginia. Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

The NASCAR Cup Series returned to the Richmond Raceway in Richmond, Virginia for the second time this season. The 2022 Federated Auto Parts 400 will take place on Sunday, August 14. The race will begin at 3 p.m. ET and will air on USA.

Martin Truex Jr. has recently succeeded at this race, winning it in two of the last three years. He won in 2019 at a time of 2:57:27 and followed it up with a 3:03:06 victory in 2021. Brad Keselowski’s victory was sandwiched right in the middle as he won in 2:56:42 in 2020. This year’s race should last right at 3 hours.

Truex Jr. is tied with Denny Hamlin for the best odds to win this year's race. They are installed at +600 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Kyle Busch (+700), Christopher Bell (+800) and Chase Elliott (+900) follow closely behind as the drivers with the best odds to win the 2022 Federated Auto Parts 400. Hamlin was the last driver to snag back-to-back victories back in 2009 and 2010.

