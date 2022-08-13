NASCAR qualifying start time: What time is qualifying for Federated Auto Parts 400

The NASCAR Cup Series is back at Richmond Raceway for its second race of the 2022 season. The circuit is running the Federated Auto Parts 400 on Sunday and that will be preceded on Saturday by a two-lap qualifying process. The drivers will get in practice time at 5:05 p.m. ET on Saturday followed by qualifying at 5:50 p.m. Both will air on TV at USA Network and via live stream at NBCSports.com.

The qualifying format will feature two stages. Following the practice session, the drivers will be divided into two groups. The Group A drivers will each run two laps and the five fastest move on to the final round. The Group B drivers will follow to determine the second set of five in the final round. The ten drivers that advance will each run two laps and the fastest in that group will claim the pole position.

A year ago, Kyle Larson was awarded pole position through a competition-based formula and finished sixth. Martin Truex, Jr. won the race after starting in the third position. Truex and Denny Hamlin are the pre-qualifying favorites to win on Sunday with +600 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Kyle Busch follows at +700 and Christopher Bell and Chase Elliott round out the top five at +900.