 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NASCAR qualifying start time: What time is qualifying for Federated Auto Parts 400

We go over how you can watch the qualifying event for the NASCAR Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway.

By DKNation Staff
A general view of racing during the NASCAR Cup Series Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway on April 03, 2022 in Richmond, Virginia. Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

The NASCAR Cup Series is back at Richmond Raceway for its second race of the 2022 season. The circuit is running the Federated Auto Parts 400 on Sunday and that will be preceded on Saturday by a two-lap qualifying process. The drivers will get in practice time at 5:05 p.m. ET on Saturday followed by qualifying at 5:50 p.m. Both will air on TV at USA Network and via live stream at NBCSports.com.

The qualifying format will feature two stages. Following the practice session, the drivers will be divided into two groups. The Group A drivers will each run two laps and the five fastest move on to the final round. The Group B drivers will follow to determine the second set of five in the final round. The ten drivers that advance will each run two laps and the fastest in that group will claim the pole position.

A year ago, Kyle Larson was awarded pole position through a competition-based formula and finished sixth. Martin Truex, Jr. won the race after starting in the third position. Truex and Denny Hamlin are the pre-qualifying favorites to win on Sunday with +600 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Kyle Busch follows at +700 and Christopher Bell and Chase Elliott round out the top five at +900.

2022 Federated Auto Parts 400 Entry List

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Ross Chastain 1
2 Austin Cindric 2
3 Austin Dillon 3
4 Kevin Harvick 4
5 Kyle Larson 5
6 Brad Keselowski 6
7 Corey LaJoie 7
8 Tyler Reddick 8
9 Chase Elliott 9
10 Aric Almirola 10
11 Denny Hamlin 11
12 Ryan Blaney 12
13 Chase Briscoe 14
14 J.J. Yeley 15
15 Noah Gragson 16
16 Chris Buescher 17
17 Kyle Busch 18
18 Martin Truex, Jr. 19
19 Christopher Bell 20
20 Harrison Burton 21
21 Joey Logano 22
22 Bubba Wallace 23
23 William Byron 24
24 Justin Haley 31
25 Michael McDowell 34
26 Todd Gilliland 38
27 Cole Custer 41
28 Ty Dillon 42
29 Erik Jones 43
30 Kurt Busch 45
31 Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. 47
32 Alex Bowman 48
33 Cody Ware 51
34 Landon Cassill 77
35 B.J. McLeod 78
36 Daniel Suarez 99

More From DraftKings Nation