NASCAR qualifying for Federated Auto Parts 400 via live online stream

We go over how you can watch NASCAR’s qualifying on Saturday at Richmond Raceway via live online stream.

By DKNation Staff
A general view of of racing during the NASCAR Cup Series Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway on April 03, 2022 in Richmond, Virginia. Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

NASCAR is back in Richmond this weekend for the Federated Auto Parts 400. This is the second Cup Series race of the year in Richmond and will feature qualifying on Saturday and the race on Sunday.

On Saturday, the field of drivers will get in a practice run at 5:05 p.m. ET. That will be followed by qualifying at 5:50 p.m. The field will be divided into two groups. Each driver will get two laps to put together their fastest time and the top five from each group will advance to the final round. The ten drivers will run two more laps with the fastest claiming the pole position.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch qualifying on Saturday, you can live stream it at USANetwork.com. It will require a cable login with access to USA. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

The Cup Series ran in Richmond this past April with the Toyota Owners 400. Ryan Blaney claimed the pole position while Denny Hamlin won the race after starting 13th. A year ago at the 2021 Federated Auto Parts 400, Kyle Larson was awarded pole position through a competition-based formula and Martin Truex, Jr. won the race after starting in the third position.

Heading into qualifying, Truex and Hamlin are the favorites to win on Sunday at DraftKings Sportsbook with +600 odds. Kyle Busch follows at +700 and Christopher Bell and Chase Elliott round out the top five at +900.

How to watch qualifying for the Federated Auto Parts 400

Date: Saturday, August 13
Time: 5:50 p.m
TV channel: USA
Live stream: USANetwork.com

Entry list

2022 Federated Auto Parts 400 Entry List

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Ross Chastain 1
2 Austin Cindric 2
3 Austin Dillon 3
4 Kevin Harvick 4
5 Kyle Larson 5
6 Brad Keselowski 6
7 Corey LaJoie 7
8 Tyler Reddick 8
9 Chase Elliott 9
10 Aric Almirola 10
11 Denny Hamlin 11
12 Ryan Blaney 12
13 Chase Briscoe 14
14 J.J. Yeley 15
15 Noah Gragson 16
16 Chris Buescher 17
17 Kyle Busch 18
18 Martin Truex, Jr. 19
19 Christopher Bell 20
20 Harrison Burton 21
21 Joey Logano 22
22 Bubba Wallace 23
23 William Byron 24
24 Justin Haley 31
25 Michael McDowell 34
26 Todd Gilliland 38
27 Cole Custer 41
28 Ty Dillon 42
29 Erik Jones 43
30 Kurt Busch 45
31 Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. 47
32 Alex Bowman 48
33 Cody Ware 51
34 Landon Cassill 77
35 B.J. McLeod 78
36 Daniel Suarez 99

