NASCAR qualifying for Federated Auto Parts 400 via live online stream

NASCAR is back in Richmond this weekend for the Federated Auto Parts 400. This is the second Cup Series race of the year in Richmond and will feature qualifying on Saturday and the race on Sunday.

On Saturday, the field of drivers will get in a practice run at 5:05 p.m. ET. That will be followed by qualifying at 5:50 p.m. The field will be divided into two groups. Each driver will get two laps to put together their fastest time and the top five from each group will advance to the final round. The ten drivers will run two more laps with the fastest claiming the pole position.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch qualifying on Saturday, you can live stream it at USANetwork.com. It will require a cable login with access to USA. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

The Cup Series ran in Richmond this past April with the Toyota Owners 400. Ryan Blaney claimed the pole position while Denny Hamlin won the race after starting 13th. A year ago at the 2021 Federated Auto Parts 400, Kyle Larson was awarded pole position through a competition-based formula and Martin Truex, Jr. won the race after starting in the third position.

Heading into qualifying, Truex and Hamlin are the favorites to win on Sunday at DraftKings Sportsbook with +600 odds. Kyle Busch follows at +700 and Christopher Bell and Chase Elliott round out the top five at +900.

How to watch qualifying for the Federated Auto Parts 400

Date: Saturday, August 13

Time: 5:50 p.m

TV channel: USA

Live stream: USANetwork.com

Entry list