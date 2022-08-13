NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for Federated Auto Parts 400

NASCAR is back with Cup Series qualifying at Richmond Raceway on Saturday. Qualifying for Sunday’s Federated Auto Parts 400 begins at 5:50 p.m. ET and will air on USA Network and via live stream at NBCSports.com/live.
Qualifying gets going after the drivers get a practice run on the track. The field will be divided into two groups. Each driver will get two laps of single car racing and the five fastest from each group will advance to the second round. The ten drivers that advance will run two more laps with the fastest driver claiming the pole position.
This marks the second Cup Series race of the year at Richmond Raceway. In April, Ryan Blaney claimed pole position for the Toyota Owners 400 and Denny Hamlin won the race. Last September, Kyle Larson was awarded the pole at the Federated Auto Parts 400 by a competition-based formula and Martin Truex, Jr. won the race. This year, Truex and Hamlin are the favorites to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook with +600 odds.
Here is the full entry list for Sunday’s Federated Auto Parts 400 Cup Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.
2022 Federated Auto Parts 400 Entry List
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car #
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car #
|1
|Ross Chastain
|1
|2
|Austin Cindric
|2
|3
|Austin Dillon
|3
|4
|Kevin Harvick
|4
|5
|Kyle Larson
|5
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|6
|7
|Corey LaJoie
|7
|8
|Tyler Reddick
|8
|9
|Chase Elliott
|9
|10
|Aric Almirola
|10
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|13
|Chase Briscoe
|14
|14
|J.J. Yeley
|15
|15
|Noah Gragson
|16
|16
|Chris Buescher
|17
|17
|Kyle Busch
|18
|18
|Martin Truex, Jr.
|19
|19
|Christopher Bell
|20
|20
|Harrison Burton
|21
|21
|Joey Logano
|22
|22
|Bubba Wallace
|23
|23
|William Byron
|24
|24
|Justin Haley
|31
|25
|Michael McDowell
|34
|26
|Todd Gilliland
|38
|27
|Cole Custer
|41
|28
|Ty Dillon
|42
|29
|Erik Jones
|43
|30
|Kurt Busch
|45
|31
|Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
|47
|32
|Alex Bowman
|48
|33
|Cody Ware
|51
|34
|Landon Cassill
|77
|35
|B.J. McLeod
|78
|36
|Daniel Suarez
|99