NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for Federated Auto Parts 400

We’ve got updates as qualifying settles the starting lineup for Sunday’s Federated Auto Parts 400 at the Richmond Raceway.

By TeddyRicketson
A general view of of racing during the NASCAR Cup Series Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway on April 03, 2022 in Richmond, Virginia. Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

NASCAR is back with Cup Series qualifying at Richmond Raceway on Saturday. Qualifying for Sunday’s Federated Auto Parts 400 begins at 5:50 p.m. ET and will air on USA Network and via live stream at NBCSports.com/live.

Qualifying gets going after the drivers get a practice run on the track. The field will be divided into two groups. Each driver will get two laps of single car racing and the five fastest from each group will advance to the second round. The ten drivers that advance will run two more laps with the fastest driver claiming the pole position.

This marks the second Cup Series race of the year at Richmond Raceway. In April, Ryan Blaney claimed pole position for the Toyota Owners 400 and Denny Hamlin won the race. Last September, Kyle Larson was awarded the pole at the Federated Auto Parts 400 by a competition-based formula and Martin Truex, Jr. won the race. This year, Truex and Hamlin are the favorites to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook with +600 odds.

Here is the full entry list for Sunday’s Federated Auto Parts 400 Cup Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.

2022 Federated Auto Parts 400 Entry List

Pos. Driver Car #
1 Ross Chastain 1
2 Austin Cindric 2
3 Austin Dillon 3
4 Kevin Harvick 4
5 Kyle Larson 5
6 Brad Keselowski 6
7 Corey LaJoie 7
8 Tyler Reddick 8
9 Chase Elliott 9
10 Aric Almirola 10
11 Denny Hamlin 11
12 Ryan Blaney 12
13 Chase Briscoe 14
14 J.J. Yeley 15
15 Noah Gragson 16
16 Chris Buescher 17
17 Kyle Busch 18
18 Martin Truex, Jr. 19
19 Christopher Bell 20
20 Harrison Burton 21
21 Joey Logano 22
22 Bubba Wallace 23
23 William Byron 24
24 Justin Haley 31
25 Michael McDowell 34
26 Todd Gilliland 38
27 Cole Custer 41
28 Ty Dillon 42
29 Erik Jones 43
30 Kurt Busch 45
31 Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. 47
32 Alex Bowman 48
33 Cody Ware 51
34 Landon Cassill 77
35 B.J. McLeod 78
36 Daniel Suarez 99

