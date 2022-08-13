WNBA Playoffs: How many teams make the post-season, how many rounds, more

The 2022 WNBA playoffs will begin on Wednesday, August 17th with two games that night. The first game will start at 7:00 p.m ET and the second at 9:00 p.m. Both will be broadcast on ESPN 2. This post-season will be the debut of the new WNBA playoff format.

The eight teams with the highest winning percentage will make the postseason regardless of the conference. It will be a bracket-style tournament with three rounds, in a best of 3-5-5 series. In the first round, on one side of the bracket, it will be the No. 1 seed versus No. 8 and No. 4 versus No. 5 seed. On the other side of the bracket, the No. 2 seed will face the No. 7 seed and the No.3 seed will face the No. 6 seed. The higher seed will host Games 1 and 2 and the lower seed will host a Game 3, if necessary. The winners of this three-game series will advance to the semi-finals which is a best of five series. The Finals is also a best of five series. Both series follow the same 2-2-1 format with the higher seed hosting Games 1,2 and 5 and the lower seed hosting Games 3 and 4.

The Chicago Sky, who won the 2021 WNBA Championship, are the current favorites to take it home again in 2022 with +180 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Las Vegas Aces are not far behind them with +190 odds. A pretty far drop-off from there with the Connecticut Sun at +450, followed by the Seattle Storm at +700.