Full undercard for Teofimo Lopez vs. Pedro Campa junior welterweight fight

Former unified lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez makes his return to the ring Saturday, August 13 at Resorts World Event Center at the Resorts World Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada. Lopez (16-1, 12 KOs) will be making his junior welterweight debut against Pedro Campa (34-1-1, 23 KOs). Coverage of the fight will be on ESPN+ starting at 10 p.m. ET.

You can subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where a monthly subscription for $6.99, or get the ESPN/Disney/Hulu bundle for $13.99 per month. Once you’ve got a valid login, you can watch the bout with WatchESPN or on the ESPN app.

Lopez hasn’t been in the ring since he lost a close, disputed split decision to George Kambosos Jr. in his first defense of the unified lightweight titles on November 27, 2021. The Brooklyn, New York native has a win against Vasiliy Lomachenko on his record and will now begin his journey in the 140-pound weight class.

Lopez floored Kambosos with a stunning right hand late on pic.twitter.com/8kIlIXi3pP — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) November 28, 2021

Despite having 36 fights under his belt, Campa has fought almost exclusively in Mexico and is a relative unknown to the casual fight fan. His only loss came by a TKO to Mexican journeyman Carlos Jimenez on October 21, 2017. Since then Campa is riding a 7-0-1 record with five knockouts.

Lopez is a massive -2500 favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. Campa is betting at +950. Andres Cortes (-750) is a big favorite over Abraham Montoya (+450) is the co-feature bout.

Full Card for Teofimo Lopez vs. Pedro Campa