Teofimo Lopez vs. Pedro Campa: Live updates, round-by-round scoring, winner

The junior welterweight division gets the spotlight Saturday evening on ESPN and ESPN+. Teofimo Lopez makes his return to boxing after an upset loss last year and is headed up in weight as he faces Pedro Campa in Las Vegas. The main event is expected to get underway in the 11 p.m. hour.

Lopez last fought in November, losing an upset split decision to George Kambosos, Jr. it cost him the Ring Magazine and three sanctioning body titles at lightweight and has led to a bit of a reset for him. He decided to move up to junior welterweight and now faces a hand-picked opponent in Campa.

Campa is 34-1-1 but has been a fairly low key fighter in the division. He won’t necessarily be someone Lopez can just walk over, but he was picked in part so Lopez can look good in his first fight at junior welterweight.

Lopez is a heavy favorite in this bout at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at -2500 to win while Campa is +950. The favored fight outcome is Lopez by stoppage at -330, followed by Lopez via decision at +270. Campa by stoppage is +1400 and Campa by decision is +2500.

We’ll be providing round-by-round updates throughout the bout. Below you can find live scoring until a winner is determined.

