 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Teofimo Lopez vs. Pedro Campa live stream: How to watch junior weltweight bout via live online stream

We go over how to watch the action this Saturday, August 13 as Teofimo Lopez battles Pedro Campa. Here’s all the live stream details you need.

By DKNation Staff

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Teofimo Lopez v George Kambosos Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images

Teofimo Lopez makes his return to the ring Saturday, August 13 at Resorts World Event Center at the Resorts World Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada. Lopez (16-1, 12 KOs), the former unified lightweight champion, will be making his junior welterweight debut against Pedro Campa (34-1-1, 23 KOs). Coverage of the fight will be on ESPN+ starting at 10 p.m. ET with the main event expected to start around 11:30 p.m.

You can subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where a monthly subscription for $6.99, or get the ESPN/Disney/Hulu bundle for $13.99 per month. Once you’ve got a valid login, you can watch the bout with WatchESPN or on the ESPN app.

Lopez, from Brooklyn, New York, hasn’t been in the ring since he lost a close, disputed split decision to George Kambosos Jr. in his first defense of the unified lightweight titles on November 27, 2021. He jumped on the scene with a win against Vasiliy Lomachenko and will now jump up to the 140-pound weight class to continue his career.

Campa, from Hermosillo, Mexico, has fought almost exclusively in his home country and is a relative unknown to the casual fight fan. Campa is riding a 7-0-1 record with five knockouts over his past eight fights.

Lopez is a -2500 significant favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. Campa is betting at +950. Andres Cortes (-750) is a favorite over Abraham Montoya (+450) is the co-feature bout.

The fight is going to be broadcast on ESPN+ — meaning you’ll need a subscription in order to watch the event. You can subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where a monthly subscription for $6.99, or get the ESPN/Disney/Hulu bundle for $13.99 per month. Once you’ve got a valid login, you can watch the bout with WatchESPN or on the ESPN app.

Full Card for Teofimo Lopez vs. Pedro Campa

  • Main event: Teofimo Lopez vs. Pedro Campa, 10 rounds, junior welterweight
  • Andres Cortes vs. Abraham Montoya, 8 rounds, junior lightweight
  • Xander Zayas vs. Elias Espadas, 8 rounds, junior middleweight
  • Duke Ragan vs. D’Angelo Fuentes, 6 rounds, featherweight
  • Jose Enrique Vivas vs. Edy Valencia, 8 rounds, featherweight
  • Troy Isley vs. Victor Toney, 6 rounds, middleweights
  • Omar Rosario vs. Esteban Munoz, 6 rounds, junior welterweight
  • Charley Sheehy vs. Juan Manuel Castaneda Valle, 4 rounds, lightweight

More From DraftKings Nation