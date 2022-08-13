Teofimo Lopez vs. Pedro Campa live stream: How to watch junior weltweight bout via live online stream

Teofimo Lopez makes his return to the ring Saturday, August 13 at Resorts World Event Center at the Resorts World Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada. Lopez (16-1, 12 KOs), the former unified lightweight champion, will be making his junior welterweight debut against Pedro Campa (34-1-1, 23 KOs). Coverage of the fight will be on ESPN+ starting at 10 p.m. ET with the main event expected to start around 11:30 p.m.

You can subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where a monthly subscription for $6.99, or get the ESPN/Disney/Hulu bundle for $13.99 per month. Once you’ve got a valid login, you can watch the bout with WatchESPN or on the ESPN app.

Lopez, from Brooklyn, New York, hasn’t been in the ring since he lost a close, disputed split decision to George Kambosos Jr. in his first defense of the unified lightweight titles on November 27, 2021. He jumped on the scene with a win against Vasiliy Lomachenko and will now jump up to the 140-pound weight class to continue his career.

Campa, from Hermosillo, Mexico, has fought almost exclusively in his home country and is a relative unknown to the casual fight fan. Campa is riding a 7-0-1 record with five knockouts over his past eight fights.

Lopez is a -2500 significant favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. Campa is betting at +950. Andres Cortes (-750) is a favorite over Abraham Montoya (+450) is the co-feature bout.

Full Card for Teofimo Lopez vs. Pedro Campa