What time will Teofimo Lopez vs. Pedro Campa fight start on August 13

Top Rank boxing will host its next event on Saturday, August 13. The main card action will get started at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN from the Resorts World Event Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. There will be eight fights in total for the event, and the ringwalks for the main event are expected for 11 p.m. ET. The main event will feature Teofimo Lopez taking on Pedro Campa in a junior welterweight bout.

Lopez enters with a 16-1 career record and is coming off his first career loss. In their headliner match, he lost by split decision to George Kambosos Jr. on November 27. His last victory came the match before on October 17, 2020. Lopez picked up the unanimous decision win against Vasyl Lomachenko. 12 of his victories have come by knockout, and Lopez is the heavy favorite with -2500 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Campa is the veteran and heads into this fight with a 34-1-1 record. He has 23 knockouts to his credit and has won his last five fights. His most recent bout was earlier this year in March when he took on Carlos Sanchez. Campa was awarded the third-round TKO as Sanchez suffered an injury. He has won back-to-back fights by knockouts but is the large underdog with +950 odds to win.

Full Card for Teofimo Lopez vs. Pedro Campa