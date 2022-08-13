Full list of tee times for Final Round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship on Sunday

We’re entering the final day of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, and J.J. Spaun holds a one-shot lead in the first round of the FedEx Cup Playoffs at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee

Spaun has completed 54 holes at -13, one stroke ahead of his Saturday playing partner Sepp Straka. Will Zalatoris, Trey Mullinax, and Cameron Smith are all at -11, and Mullinax entered this week as the “bubble boy” for next week’s BMW Championship in Wilmington, Delaware. The top 70 players in the FedEx Cup points race will be there, making every stroke crucial as the TOUR’s Playoff field is thinned down from 125.

With his performance so far this week Mullinax is safe for next weekend, but players like Tyler Duncan have all the pressure. Duncan entered this weekend 118th in FedEx points, but with his -10 performance so far he’s projected to finish in 57th. If he can hang on, he’ll be able to play the next week of the Playoffs thanks to the points available being quadrupled for all Playoff events.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, Zalatoris and Young are the co-favorites at +400. Spaun is next at +450, with Straka the fourth choice at +900.

The final round gets underway on Saturday morning, with PGA TOUR Live covering every shot from 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+. The Golf Channel takes over from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. ET, and NBC has broadcast duties from 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. ET, with both the Golf Channel and NBC portions available on the Peacock streaming service as well.

Below is a full list of tee times for the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship on Sunday.