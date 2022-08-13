MLB picks, best bets, player props to consider for Saturday, August 13

We have an action-packed Saturday slate in MLB as 16 games are on deck. The most intriguing matchup on the docket is the evening contest between the Milwaukee Brewers and St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium. The Cards took last night’s series opener 3-1 and now hold a 1.5-game lead on the Brew Crew in the NL Central standings.

Here we’re going to be tracking all the best MLB picks based on the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for today’s action.

MLB picks for Saturday, August 13

Rays -1.5 vs. Orioles (+125)

The struggling Rays got pummeled by the Orioles 10-3 last night and officially surrendered their AL Wild Card spot to the birds. The good news for Tampa Bay is that ace Shane McClanahan will take the hill this afternoon.

The lefty has been roughed up a few times since the All-Star break but will face an O’s team that he has yielded just two earned runs to in two starts this year. We’ll wager on the Rays’ batters taking advantage of his start and covering the 1.5-run spread on the way to a win today.

Phillies moneyline vs. Mets (+175)

The Phillies are rolling heading into tonight’s matchup against the Mets, winning eight of their last nine contests. Philly will send Aaron Nola to the mound, who has given up just two earned runs in his last start. Their batters will have to deal with Jacob deGrom, but he will most likely get pulled after five innings as he continues to work his way back from his injury.

We’ll predict Nola outlasting deGrom and the Phils taking another one in this NL East series.

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies under 11.5 runs (-110)

Tonight’s Diamondbacks-Rockies matchup has the highest listed total of all of Saturday’s games at 11.5. Zac Gallen will step on the mound for Arizona and will go head-to-head with Colorado starter Jose Urena. Both have kept their earned run totals down since the calendar flipped to August. We’ll err on the conservative side and predict the under for this matchup at Coors Field this evening.

Manny Machado over 0.5 home runs (+255)

The Padres are still dealing with the aftershock from the news of Fernando Tatis Jr.’s suspension Friday, but will fortunately get another crack at the lowly Nationals this evening. That presents an opportunity for Machado, who went 2-5 with two RBI in last night’s 10-5 victory.

Machado will go up against Nationals starter Anibal Sanchez, whom he owns a .471 batting average with four home runs against for his career. We’ll predict that Machado goes deep in this one.

