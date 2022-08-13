Seahawks vs. Steelers: Game picks, best bets for Week 1 preseason

The Seattle Seahawks will travel to face the Pittsburgh Steelers Saturday for Week 1 of the 2022 NFL Preseason. The game will kick off at 7 p.m. ET from the newly dubbed Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA — formerly and affectionately known as Heinz field.

This will be one of the more interesting games to watch on Saturday’s slate, with questions at the quarterback position for both the Steelers and Seahawks heading into the season. Geno Smith and Drew Lock (acquired from the Denver Broncos in the Russell Wilson trade) have been competing for reps with the Seahawks, while the Steelers have been taming a three-headed monster of their own. Mitch Trubisky will get the start for the Steelers, followed by fifth-year veteran Mason Rudolph, and finally, 2022 first-round draft selection Kenny Pickett.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for Seahawks vs. Steelers in Week 1 of the NFL preseason.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Seahawks vs. Steelers odds

Spread: Steelers -2

Point total: 37.5

Moneyline: Steelers -135

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Steelers -2

Though the Steelers will be without offensive weapons like RB Najee Harris and WR Diontae Johnson, there are plenty of positives to give them the edge in this outing. Despite their uncertainties at quarterback, Mason Rudolph, who is likely to play the bulk of snaps at quarterback in this outing, has four prior years of experience in the offense and will be facing some backups. They’ve also arguably got the edge over the Seahawks in terms of receiving depth, likely to deploy training camp star WR George Pickens and fellow rookie Calvin Austin for plenty of drives in Week 1. The Steelers' last preseason loss at home came back in 2017.

Over/under: Over 37.5

This is one of the higher point totals on the books for Saturday’s slate, but with the number of question marks surrounding both of these teams, I’ll project that this could be a game that’s a bit more challenging for the coaches to scheme for defensively. That, paired with the fact that some of the defensive stars like Quandre Diggs, T.J. Watt, and Cameron Heyward should be in for limited playing time (if any), has me inclined to take the over.

