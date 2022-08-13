How did Steelers rookie WR George Pickens perform in Week 1 of preseason

The Pittsburgh Steelers went into their first preseason game of the 2022 NFL with question marks at the quarterback spot, intrigue surrounding the skill positions and the stability of Mike Tomlin’s leadership.

Here we’ll take a look at the workload for Steelers rookie George Pickens in Week 1 of the preseason and how he performed during his reps.

Week 1 stat line

Pickens finished with three catches for 43 yards and a touchdown in Week 1 against the Seahawks.

How did Pickens perform in Week 1?

Pickens has been getting a lot of hype in training camp and it has been warranted. The rookie showed off his footwork with a nice toe tap on his touchdown catch. Combine that with his concentration on the deep ball and you can see why the Steelers love Pickens. He’s a nice late-round fantasy target as well, especially since Chase Claypool has not made a big impact and JuJu Smith-Schuster is no longer with the team.