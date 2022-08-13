How did Steelers rookie QB Kenny Pickett perform in Week 1 of preseason?

The Pittsburgh Steelers completed a thrilling 32-25 victory over the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL preseason on the back of rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett, who led the team on the game-winning touchdown drive. Did that final moment provide Pickett with any separation in what is sure to be a tight quarterback race in Pittsburgh?

Here we’ll take a look at the workload for rookie QB Kenny Pickett in the Steelers Week 1 preseason game against the Seahawks and how he performed during his reps.

Kenny Pickett’s Week 1 stat line

Pickett finished 13/15 for 95 yards and two touchdowns, including the winning score on the final drive.

How did Pickett perform in Week 1?

Obviously, the depth of target was not great here for Pickett. He didn’t throw any deep balls, and his throw on the game-winning touchdown might’ve been his longest of the night. However, it’s that clutch moment in front of fans who saw him light up college football in the same town which provides all the narrative you need.

To say Pickett played well against third and fourth-string guys would be misleading at best. He did what he was asked to do, and made enough plays when he needed to. This won’t separate him from Mitch Trubisky or Mason Rudolph in the quarterback battle but it does give him a nice moment early in his career.