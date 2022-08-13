Drew Lock vs. Geno Smith: How Seahawks QB competition looks after Week 1 preseason game

The Seattle Seahawks fell short in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL preseason in a 32-25 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, but got encouraging signs from both of their quarterbacks in the contest. We’ll break down how both Drew Lock and Geno Smith performed, along with what the game meant for the competition for the starting role.

Week 1 preseason reps, stats

Smith started the game for Seattle and finished 10/15 with 101 yards. He also had two carries for nine yards and a touchdown.

Lock went 11/15 for 102 yards and two touchdowns. He had one rush for three yards.

Who has the edge in the QB battle entering Week 2 of the 2022 NFL preseason?

Smith took all the snaps with the first team and reportedly has been doing so for most of training camp. Lock had the better statistical performance, but he was facing inferior defenses. I’ll say Smith has the edge at the moment, although it’s got to be a thin one. I expect Lock to get the starting nod in the next preseason game with the first team. He likely won’t have Tyler Lockett and D.K. Metcalf with him, but he’s going to get his shot against the opponent’s top defense like Smith did in Week 1.