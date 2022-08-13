Fantasy impact of Jets QB Zach Wilson suffering bone bruise, meniscus tear in 2022 NFL preseason

Saturday update, 11:50 a.m. — Wilson is expected to be out 2-4 weeks with these injuries, which likely puts his status for Week 1 in some doubt. Look for either Mike White or Joe Flacco to get the nod in the event Wilson cannot go.

Jets’ QB Zach Wilson has a bone bruise and a meniscus tear and is expected to miss 2-4 weeks, as @BrianCoz also reported. Wilson will undergo arthroscopic surgery to address and correct the injury. Jets consider it fortunate news. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 13, 2022

Saturday update, 11:30 a.m. — Further tests revealed Wilson also suffered a meniscus tear, per Brian Costello. He will have surgery after he gets a second opinion. Costello added that Wilson’s injury requires a “trim” rather than a full repair.

New York Jets starting quarterback Zach Wilson suffered a bone bruise in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL preseason against the Philadelphia Eagles. Wilson was originally ruled as questionable to return to the game with a knee injury, but did not return to the contest. While the original thought was a torn ACL, it seems the Jets have narrowly escaped the worst possible outcome.

Jets QB Zach Wilson suffered a bone bruise last night, per source. The ligaments are in good shape. More tests incoming on a potential meniscus injury to determine a timeline. @TheAthletic — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) August 13, 2022

This will still have negative impact on the Jets skill players from a production standpoint if Wilson aggravates the injury or has meniscus damage. The quarterback has the biggest arm of the players on the depth chart, and was set to create explosive plays in this offense in Year 2.

If Wilson does end up missing time or is hampered by the bone bruise, look for Elijah Moore, Corey Davis and Garrett Wilson to lose out of some fantasy value. Michael Carter and Breece Hall could see more carries as a result of inconsistent quarterback play, but for now the Jets and Wilson avoided a season-long absence.