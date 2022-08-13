Pick on the Total for Saturday’s Twins-Angels game

The Dylan Bundy era in Los Angeles did not go well, with Bundy posting an 8-12 record with a 4.89 ERA in two seasons with the Angeles and makes his return to Los Angeles to face his old team on Saturday.

Minnesota Twins (-115, 8) vs Los Angeles Angeles

Bundy’s numbers have been similar this season, registering a 5.01 ERA with just 1.9 walks per nine innings, but his issues have come on the road with a 6.33 ERA with 1.7 home runs per nine innings allowed and opponents hitting .301 off of him on the road.

The Angels will counter with Reid Detmers, who overall has a 3.44 ERA with 3.1 walks and 1.2 home runs per nine innings allowed, entering having allowed two runs or fewer in five straight starts after having allowed three or more runs in five of his last eight starts prior to this stretch.

Both starters have behind them below average ERAs with the Angels 18th in bullpen ERA entering the series and the Twins 19 with both combining for a 3.96 ERA this season with the Twins 26th in bullpen ERA since July 4.

The Angels have scored at least four runs in five of their last nine games while the Twins entered this series having scored at least four runs in 10 of their last 16 games.

The Twins have scored the most runs of any American League team this season and will be in another high scoring affair on Saturday.

The Play: Twins vs Angels Over 8

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.