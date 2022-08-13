Cowboys vs. Broncos: Showdown DFS picks for Week 1 preseason matchup

The Dallas Cowboys and Denver Broncos matchup in the first week of the preseason on Saturday, August 13. The game will kick off at 9 p.m. ET from Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado. The last road preseason game the Cowboys won was in 2012 when they beat the Las Vegas Raiders 3-0. Since joining the team, the Broncos are expected to start Russell Wilson for his first game action.

If the other preseason games have been any indication, the starters will play sparingly. Most teams have been to their second string as early as their second drive, but many guys are playing the entire first quarter. Either way, this game is predicted to feature the most backups, so you may have to go down the depth chart for your DFS picks.

Cowboys vs. Broncos: DraftKings Showdown DFS strategy

Captain’s chair picks

Josh Johnson, QB, Denver Broncos — $11,400

The Broncos paid a pretty penny to acquire Russell Wilson, so I expect him to dip his toes in the pool and sunbathe the rest of the game. Johnson is a journeyman quarterback who will likely be Wilson’s backup. This is his first year with Denver and heads into this season having played in 37 games, completing 58.1% of passes for 2,270 yards, 13 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. Johnson should see plenty of snaps and has the experience to make them productive.

Jalen Tolbert, WR, Dallas Cowboys — $11,400

There is a lot of preseason hype around Jalen Tolbert, who Dallas drafted in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Due to injuries to teammates Michael Gallup and James Washington, Tolbert has the chance to come into the season as the WR2 for the Cowboys. He should play in the preseason game, and even if it isn’t for long, Dallas is going to want to see what they can get out of him in-game action.

Value Plays

Montrell Washington, WR, Denver Broncos — $7,600

Washington was drafted in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft from Samford. He heads into the game as the sixth wide receiver for Denver. A strong camp could see Washington vault himself up the depth chart. Since he is a later-round rookie, this is the perfect time for him to show off his stuff and earn his spot. Washington should play most of the game and get an opportunity to be a valuable asset to a DFS lineup.

Malik Davis, RB, Dallas Cowboys — $7,600

Davis is a rookie that went undrafted out of the University of Florida that goes into this game listed as the fourth-string running back for the Cowboys. Davis will look to do his best to move up the depth chart with his performance this week, though. With Dallas unlikely to let Ezekiel Elliot or Tony Pollard see extended playing time, Davis should get a lot of run to earn his roster spot.