Rams vs. Chargers: Showdown DFS picks for Week 1 preseason matchup

Week 1 of the NFL preseason continues on tonight and the final game on the Saturday slate will feature the Los Angeles Rams facing the Los Angeles Chargers at their shared home of SoFi Stadium. As with all of these games, you can create lineups and score big in Captain’s Showdown mode of DraftKings daily fantasy.

Preseason games can be tricky to predict considering how each team decides to divvy up snaps between their starters and backups. However, we’ve got you covered and have picked out some players to consider for Rams-Chargers tonight.

Captain’s chair picks

Isaiah Spiller, RB, Los Angeles Chargers — $11,400

Chargers head coach Brandon Staley will most likely decide to limit the number of reps for his starters this evening, so I’d expect plenty of work for rookie running back Isaiah Spiller.

The fourth-round pick out of Texas A&M has drawn a lot of praise in camp as he’s head coach has lauded his poise and sense of belonging among NFL veterans. He’s been working with the second string through practices and I’d anticipate him getting a hefty workload tonight. He’s worthy of a captain’s slot.

Bryce Perkins, QB, Los Angeles Rams — $11,400

Preseason time means it’s Bryce Perkins time for the Rams and considering that head coach Sean McVay doesn’t allow his starters to even sniff the field during these games. John Wolford has his spot as the No. 2 secured behind Matthew Stafford, opening the door for someone like Perkins to get to work.

The third-year quarterback out of Virginia appeared in all three preseason games for the Rams last season, completing 61.5% of his passes for 451 yards, three touchdowns, and an interception. He’ll be sure to get a load of reps in this evening and definitely warrants a captain’s slot.

Value Plays

Jake Funk, RB, Los Angeles Rams — $7,600

With the Rams emptying out their bench and scouring the roster for depth in the preseason, expect second-year running back Jake Funk to get plenty of touches tonight. Funk earned himself a Super Bowl ring with the team last season and is currently listed as the third running back on the depth chart. He has a shot at cracking the 53-man roster and will need a good performance tonight to continue on that path.

Michael Bandy, WR, Los Angeles Chargers — $7,600

There are three receivers listed as fourth string on the Chargers depth chart, one of them being second-year wideout Michael Bandy. He’s gotten a lot of work during training camp and even got some reps with the first-team offense. Expect him to be all over the field in this game as the Chargers scout for depth.