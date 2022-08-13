NFL DFS targets, values for Saturday’s slate in Week 1 of preseason

Week 1 of the preseason continues on Saturday, August 13. Five main slate games get started, with the Seattle Seahawks and Pittsburgh Steelers kicking off at 7 p.m. ET on NFL Network. Also, in the schedule, we should get our first look at Russell Wilson in a Denver Broncos uniform as they host the Dallas Cowboys.

If the other preseason games have been any indication, the starters will play sparingly in these games. Most teams have gone to their second string as early as their second drive, but many guys are playing the entire first quarter. Either way, these games will feature the backups seeing their most action, so you may have to go down the depth chart for your DFS picks.

Here, we’ll break down some of our favorite DFS plays for Saturday’s slate in Week 1 of the NFL preseason for classic games.

Top plays

Mason Rudolph, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Seattle Seahawks ($5,500) — One of the most anticipated quarterback battles of the preseason will be between Rudolph, Mitch Trubisky and the rookie Kenny Pickett. All three quarterbacks are expected to play on Saturday, but Rudolph has the most experience in this offense. That familiarity should add value whenever he is called on.

Cade Otton, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. MMiami Dolphins ($5,500) — Otton was drafted by the Bucs in the fourth round as the potential heir apparent to Rob Gronkowski. Tampa Bay still has Cameron Brate on the roster and signed Kyle Rudolph in free agency. Otton has impressed during training camp and should get a good amount of snaps in this game. The Tampa Bay coaching staff will have all eyes on what the rook can do.

Values

Dameon Pierce, Houston Texans vs. New Orleans Saints ($5,500) — Pierce was drafted by the Texans in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Florida. He has been the team’s camp standout, and many say he could make a play to be the team’s starting running back this season. Pierce will get his first shot at NFL game action on Saturday and has a chance to solidify himself at the top of the depth chart with a strong outing.

Malik Davis, Dallas Cowboys vs. Denver Broncos ($5,500) — Davis was Pierce’s teammate at Florida and went undrafted. He heads into this game listed as the fourth-string running back for the Cowboys. Davis will look to do his best to move up the depth chart with his performance this week, though. With Dallas unlikely to let Ezekiel Elliot or Tony Pollard see extended playing time, Davis should get a lot of run to earn his roster spot.

Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams vs. Los Angeles Chargers ($5,500) — Leaning heavily on running backs in this section, Williams is also a rookie playing in his first game. The Los Angeles Rams drafted him in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Williams played his college ball at Notre Dame and was activated from the active/PUP list earlier this week. The Rams running backs are made of glass at the top of the depth chart and with a late start to camp, look for Williams to get a good number of reps and have a good shot at value in your DFS lineup.