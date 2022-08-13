Mitch Trubisky caps opening preseason drive with touchdown pass [VIDEO]

The Pittsburgh Steelers are having one of the more intriguing quarterback battles of the preseason. Mitch Trubisky joined the team in free agency, with Mason Rudolph a carry-over from last year’s squad. They were joined by rookie Kenny Pickett who was drafted with the 20th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. All quarterbacks were reported to be playing in their first preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday with Trubisky getting the start.

Trubisky started the game with a nine-yard pass to rookie wide receiver George Pickens. He then had two incompletions amidst some solid runs from Anthony McFarland. Trubisky then found new Steeler Gunnar Olszewski for a 25 yard gain. This duo linked up again on the next play as Olszewski found the endzone for a 13-yard touchdown.

Trubisky came to Pittsburgh after spending last season as the backup to Josh Allen with the Buffalo Bills. This is his sixth season in the league, and even with a first round rookie in the mix, Trubisky is expected to be the starter when we get to the regular season.