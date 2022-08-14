Why Skyy Moore will go over OVER on receiving yards and what it means for your fantasy football draft

The Kansas City Chiefs selected wide receiver Sky Moore in the second round of the draft to help fill the void of losing Tyreek Hill. Moore will likely play in the slot for the Chiefs, but he has a chance to come in and make an immediate impact. Then the team released a depth chart he was second behind Juju Smith-Schuster. If he keeps up, he will see an extended amount of playing time.

Below, we’ll take a look at his 2022 totals futures at DraftKings Sportsbook and what it means for fantasy football.

Skyy Moore receiving yards 680.5: Over (-115) or Under (-115)

Our pick: Over

Moore will have every opportunity to see the field this fall. Someone will need to replace the 111 catches and 1,239 yards that Hill produced last year. If the rookie can take half the production, he will reach his over total fairly easy. With Andy Reid at the helm, you can believe he will have some things drawn up to take advantage of Moore’s strengths.

Fantasy football insight

Moore was likely a late round selection in most leagues because you don’t know what to expect from a rookie wide receiver. Depending on the league, he could even be a waiver wire addition. In a PPR league he will have a lot of value because he should be a good amount of targets and catches out of the slot. The projection of 680 comes out to about 40 yards per game, which seems low. With Patrick Mahomes at quarterback he should be able to reach that easily. If you’re late in the draft and looking for upside, pick up Moore, it could be worth it.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.