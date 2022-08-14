Why Chris Olave will go OVER on receiving yards, TDs and what it means for your fantasy football draft

The New Orleans Saints selected Chris Olave with the 11th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, via a trade with the Washington Commanders. The Ohio State product finished with 175 receptions for 2,702 yards and 35 touchdowns in his college career.

Below, we’ll take a look at his 2022 totals futures at DraftKings Sportsbook and what it means for fantasy football.

719.5 receiving yards: Over (-125) or Under (-105)

Our pick: Over

Olave ran a 4.39 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, and what was most impressive about the 22-year-old wideout is the 15.4 YPR he maintained through his four years for the Buckeyes. That’s a sign that the Saints plan to use him in deep-ball situations for quarterback Jameis Winston this season.

4.5 receiving TDs: Over (+100) or Under (-130)

Our pick: Over

It’s difficult to predict how rookie receivers will fare, as it’s arguably the toughest positional transition from college to the pros, but five touchdowns is quite conceivable for any pass catcher. He’ll have to compete with veteran WR Jarvis Landry for targets behind Michael Thomas, but Olave has been connecting with Winston during training camp, so we have to like that to keep going into the season.

Fantasy football insight

Olave is currently being selected as the overall WR47 in half-PPR fantasy drafts, per FantasyPros. This is a respectable ranking ahead of the season, as he sits on the list between Allen Lazard and Tyler Boyd. He has a chance to really show out in this Saints offense, and his enormous potential gives him solid fantasy appeal for the entire year.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.