Why Carson Wentz will go over OVER/UNDER passing yards, TDs and what it means for your fantasy football draft

This time last season, Carson was in the same position with a new team trying to figure things out. He was traded from the Philadelphia Eagles to the Indianapolis Colts then, and now he is with the Washington Commanders. Wentz failed to take the Colts to the playoffs last season, so now he is determined to lead his new team.

Carson Wentz 3500.5 Passing Yards: Over (-110) or Under (-110)

Our pick: Over

This seems like the last chance for Wentz here with the Commanders. He hasn’t been the same since tearing his ACL in 2017. Last season he threw for 3,563 yards, but this year he has Terry McLaurin as his No. 1 receiver The latter is one of the best receivers in the league that no one talks enough about. That’s a big bonus and Wentz should benefit and take advantage.

Carson Wentz 23.5TDs: Over (-115) or Under (-105)

Our pick: Over

Wentz has gone over 24 touchdowns three times in his career so far and seems poised to do it again. It’s a make or break year for him, and with the weapons he has it seems extremely likely that he will go over. The Commanders have two good receiving backs in Antonio Gibson and J. D McKissic, which could account for about five or six on the low end.

Fantasy football insight

These numbers won’t change his value because he was a low QB1 in most leagues anyway. For most quarterbacks you’d want to have around 4,000 yards or more, and with Wentz projected at 3,500 that slates him low. The one thing that could help him however is if he goes over his touchdown projections.

