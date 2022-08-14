Why Aaron Rodgers will go OVER passing yards, TDs and what it means for your fantasy football draft

Many football pundits believed that 2021 would be an Aaron Rodgers farewell tour with the Green Bay Packers, but the four-time MVP flipped on everyone by signing a contract extension to remain with the franchise until likely the end of his NFL career. Here’s a look at Rodgers’ player totals for the season courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook, and how we think you should approach them for the 2022 season.

Aaron Rodgers passing yards: Over 4,050.5 (-110) or Under (-110)

Our pick: Over

Following four-straight seasons with over 4,000 yards passing, it’s quite shocking to see Rodgers’ preseason totals plummet here. While it’s true that the losses of Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling will likely set the Packers back a bit to start the year, it’s also true that if anyone’s up to the challenge, it’s Rodgers. He’ll still have some familiarity carrying over from last season, personnel-wise, with Allen Lazard stepping in as the No. 1 receiver. Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon should help pace the offensive flow in the ground game, as well.

Aaron Rodgers passing TDs: Over 31.5 (-115) or Under (-105)

Our pick: Over

The Packers have been impressed with rookie wideout Romeo Doubs in training camp, in lieu of second-round pick Christian Watson, who was only recently activated off the PUP list due to a knee injury. That said, when both receivers are healthy at the same time and develop a connection with the veteran Rodgers, Green Bay should have a solid quartet of route runners to put up points. Sammy Watkins is also a special talent when at 100 percent, so Rodgers should be able to surpass 31 passing TDs for the third consecutive season.

Fantasy football insight

Rodgers might begin to regress as he enters his 18th season at 38 years old, which is why he’s falling to the mid-to-late rounds of fantasy drafts. The Packers should continue to trust him to lead the offense as long as he’s on the field, as he’s more than earned that respect. He’s a great pick for fantasy managers who aren’t so keen on reaching early for the top ADP QBs.

